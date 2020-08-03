1/
Bobby Joe Smith
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
PAULINE, SC- Mr. Bobby Joe Smith, 85, of Pauline, SC, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Born October 12, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Smith was a son of the late Arthur Lewis Smith and Nellie Kate Batson Smith. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Yvonne Farmer Smith.
He was a graduate of Pauline High School and retired from MEMC Electronics. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the US Navy. He was an active member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Donna Langford (John) of York, Angelia Owens (David) of Columbia; a grandson, Robert Langford (Bridgett); two granddaughters, Erin Langford and Alex Owens; a great granddaughter, Hadley Langford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by two sisters, Ruby S. Bearden and Cara Nell Smith, and a brother, Reverend Arthur F. Smith.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, conducted by The Reverend Melvin Shelton.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests that attendees follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Also due to the pandemic, the family will not be receiving friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 2153 Mt. Lebanon Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
August 2, 2020
He lived up the road from us and worked with my dad at MEMC. They would ride to work together when it snowed! He was the nicest man! My condolences to his family!!
Bobby Johnson
Friend
