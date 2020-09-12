BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Bobby Lawrence Peeler, 89, of Boiling Springs, SC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. Born June 23, 1931 in Lincolnton, NC, he was the son of the late Ervin "Bud" Lee and Bonnie Stalling Peeler and husband of the late Velma "Vel" Elizabeth Hartsoe Peeler.
The owner of Peeler and Sons Body Shop, Bobby loved playing golf, watching NASCAR and he was very talented with his wood working. He was a member of the Greater Asheville Lions Club and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Karyn Wilson of Lyman, SC; sons, Keith Peeler (Karen) of Inman, SC and Todd Peeler of Boiling Springs, SC; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Faircloth (Fred) and Shirley Chapman all of Florida; brothers, Tom Peeler (Nadine) of Florida and Tony Peeler (Sarah) of North Carolina, and a dear close friend Bess Owen.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. Joe Geddes. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9
North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Asheville Lions Club, PO Box 681, Skyland, NC 28776 or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.Serving as pallbearers will be, Jonathan Peeler, Robert Wilson, Matt Peeler, Tim Beach, Chris Blackwell, and Mark Cantrell.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
