WOODRUFF- Bobby Neil Brown, age 84, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Born April 4, 1935 to the parents of Furman and Lillian Williams Brown and the husband of Jolene Sumner Brown.
He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church (Mills Mills), retired employee with Duke Power Company and US Army Veteran.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Darrell Brown of Moore and Greg Brown of Woodruff; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; one sister, Ann Minick of St. Simon Island. Predeceased by a sister and brother.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 until 6:45 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home prior to the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM in the Stribling Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Andrew Shull.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Woodruff First Baptist Church, 1801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2019