Bobby Rice, Jr. slipped into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019 at his home in Moore, SC. He was the son of the late Bobby Rice, Sr. and Mary Lee Rice. Mr. Rice was the loving husband of Barbara Rice for thirty years.
Bobby attended Spartanburg High School.
Mr. Rice was a member of New Day Baptist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his son, Bobby Rice, III of Spartanburg, SC; his daughters, Licita Brown of Spartanburg, SC and Kaneisha Rice of Aiken, SC; his brothers, Stephen (DeeDee) Davis of Columbia, SC and Kaylon Rice of the U. S. Navy; his five sisters, Margaret Rice of Staten Island, NY, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Butler, Frances Rice, Sherri Vance Young and Whitney Rice all of Spartanburg, SC; his five grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Bobby Rice, Jr. will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Day Chapel Baptist Church, 2090 Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. James L. Hailstock will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019