Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
New Day Chapel Baptist Church
2090 Church St. Ext.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Rice,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Rice, Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Rice, Jr. Obituary
Bobby Rice, Jr. slipped into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019 at his home in Moore, SC. He was the son of the late Bobby Rice, Sr. and Mary Lee Rice. Mr. Rice was the loving husband of Barbara Rice for thirty years.
Bobby attended Spartanburg High School.
Mr. Rice was a member of New Day Baptist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his son, Bobby Rice, III of Spartanburg, SC; his daughters, Licita Brown of Spartanburg, SC and Kaneisha Rice of Aiken, SC; his brothers, Stephen (DeeDee) Davis of Columbia, SC and Kaylon Rice of the U. S. Navy; his five sisters, Margaret Rice of Staten Island, NY, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Butler, Frances Rice, Sherri Vance Young and Whitney Rice all of Spartanburg, SC; his five grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Bobby Rice, Jr. will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Day Chapel Baptist Church, 2090 Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. James L. Hailstock will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now