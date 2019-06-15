|
|
SPARTANBURG- Bobby Richard Roland, 84, of Spartanburg went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Cabarrus County, N.C., Mr. Roland was an ordained preacher and a certified welder. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church, Boiling Springs, SC. He was the husband of Sally Lucille Munday Roland of 62 years and was the son of the late Marshal Roland and Susie Thomas Roland. As a soldier of the Lord in each facet of his life, he also served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959.
He is survived by three sons, Bobby Delane Roland of Inman, Richard Lavon Roland of Reidville, and Ernest Clay Roland of Spartanburg; two daughters, Latricia Jayne Roland Rice (Dalane) of Spartanburg and Donna Marie Roland Shields (Randy) of Chesnee; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one son, Verlynn Rae Roland. He was the last surviving sibling in his family, having been predeceased by seven brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at West Lawn Memorial Park, 1350 South Main Street, China Grove, N.C. 28023, conducted by Pastor Davey Shelton, Pastor Tim Ramsey, and Pastor Randy Shields. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1600 Old Furnace Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 8090 Parris Bridge Rd, Chesnee, SC 29323.
A receiving of friends will be held at Gateway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019.
Family will be at their respective homes.
