BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Bobby Smith Sanders, 85, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. Born September 28, 1933, in Danville, GA, he was the son of the late Hoke Smith Sanders and Allene Parham Sanders and husband of the late Helen Annette Mason Sanders.
A U. S. Marine veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Sanders was a Purple Heart recipient. He was the owner of Sanders Cycle and Locksmith on Union Street in Spartanburg. He was also a member of Morningside Baptist Church, the Royal Sunday School Class, and Morningside Bicycle Ministry.
Surviving are his children, Randy Sanders (Teresa Messer) of Boiling Springs, SC and Rhonda Sanders Turner of Chesnee, SC; two grandchildren, Dr. Olivia Miller (CPT Jarrod Miller, DVM, U. S. Army) of Pensacola, FL and Miranda Sanders of Cliffside, NC; and sister, Ruth S. Sherfey of Snow Hill, NC; and brother, Dyrel Howell of Lewiston, NC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Russel Cobb; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sanders.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Morningside Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Steven R. Oglesby. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Honorary escort will be members of Morningside Bicycle Ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church Bicycle Ministry, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 21, 2019