Bobby Torrence, 59, of 421-C E. Shore Dr., Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he was the husband of Sandra Torrence and the son Jake Torrence and Rebecca Torrence-Cabin. Mr. Torrence attended the public schools of St. Louis, Missouri and was employed with Dish Network of Spartanburg, SC for 13 years.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his loving and devoted wife, Sandra Torrence of the home, a daughter, Latisha Torrence-Harris, St. Louis, MO; and a son, Bobby Torrence, Jr. of Gaffney, S.C.; his father, Jake Torrence; his mother, Rebecca Torrence-Cabin; two brothers, Jake Torrence and Ronnie Washington both of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Rose Rims of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19, the family has requested no visitors.

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home







