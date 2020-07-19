1/1
Bobby Torrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Torrence, 59, of 421-C E. Shore Dr., Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he was the husband of Sandra Torrence and the son Jake Torrence and Rebecca Torrence-Cabin. Mr. Torrence attended the public schools of St. Louis, Missouri and was employed with Dish Network of Spartanburg, SC for 13 years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his loving and devoted wife, Sandra Torrence of the home, a daughter, Latisha Torrence-Harris, St. Louis, MO; and a son, Bobby Torrence, Jr. of Gaffney, S.C.; his father, Jake Torrence; his mother, Rebecca Torrence-Cabin; two brothers, Jake Torrence and Ronnie Washington both of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Rose Rims of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family has requested no visitors.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved