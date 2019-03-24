|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby Walker McKinney, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 17, 1932 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Joseph Ernest and Catherine Cathcart McKinney and the widower of Carrie Mae Harmon McKinney.
A US Army veteran of The Korean War, Mr. McKinney loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a former purchasing agent for Olney Wallcoverings. He was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Robert David McKinney (Lisa) of Dunnellon, FL; a daughter, Dianne McKinney Wyatt (David) of Spartanburg, SC; and a grandson, Daniel Stone (Amanda) of Spartanburg, SC.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4081 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Hank Williams. Visitation will follow at the chapel.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019