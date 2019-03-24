Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby White Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC - Bobby Eugene White, 86, of 213 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Lois Wallace White and the son of the late Oscar White and Vera Batchelor White.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now