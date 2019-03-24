|
GAFFNEY, SC - Bobby Eugene White, 86, of 213 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Lois Wallace White and the son of the late Oscar White and Vera Batchelor White.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
