SPARTANBURG, SC- Bonnie Jane Cox, 68, passed away January 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born February 24, 1951 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late John Murphy Lawson and Sarah Kathleen Sigmon Lawson. She was a graduate of Dorman High School and was an Accountant with Converse College for 11 years.
Surviving are her sons, David Green of Boiling Springs, Michael Green of Spartanburg, Thomas Collins of Boiling Springs; sisters, Christy Crocker, Linda Padgett, Tammy Phipps; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 4, 2020