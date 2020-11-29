1/1
Bonnie Marie (Nelson) Hannon
1945 - 2020
SPARTANBURG- Bonnie Marie Nelson Hannon, 75, of 640 Spring Street passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
She was born October 21, 1945 to Ernest and Dora Kate Lawson Nelson. She was a member of Yarborough's Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Anchor and was a retired employee with Tietex.
Surviving are her husband, John Thomas Hannon of the home; one daughter, Theresa Ann Uldrick of Joanna; one son, Robert Anthony Uldrick of Ware Shoals; two sisters, Peggy Watson of Cross Anchor and Renee O'Dell of Cross Anchor; one brother, David Nelson of Cross Anchor; one granddaughter, Adrianna Uldrick. She was predeceased by a brother, Buddy Nelson.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
