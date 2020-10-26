1/
Boua Vang Her
1942 - 2020
SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Boua Vang Her, 78, of Simpsonville, SC passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born on January 17, 1942 in Laos, he was the son of the late La Xaab Her and Qhev Chang. During the Vietnam War, Boua Vang served in the Special Guerilla Unit created by the CIA. He honorably completed his tour from 1960-1975 and retired as a Sergeant.
He was deeply loved by his family and highly respected by his friends and community. He was a devoted Christian and a member of New Life Upstate Church. He loved his children and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his sons and daughters, Sheng Thao (Txiav L.) of Banning, CA, Sean Bouaherson (May K.) of Spartanburg, SC, Phoua Her of Simpsonville, SC, Nou Her (See V.) of Moore, SC, Xang Her (Kang V.) of Wellford, SC, Yer Her (Maysua C.) of Sacramento, CA, Usaid Her (Julie L.) of Simpsonville, SC, and Su Vang Her (Katrina X.) of Lyman, SC; 33 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and sister, Ka Her of St. Paul, MN.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
