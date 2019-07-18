|
COWPENS, SC- Boyce Julian Camp, 83, of Cowpens, SC, went peacefully to his heavenly home on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Rutherford County, NC, he was the son of the late Claude J. and Louvera Ruth Camp.
Boyce studied Mathematics at Appalachian State University and retired from a long career in accounting from Hoechst Celanese. He was a life-member of Glendale Lodge No. 271 as well as a member of Mountain View Baptist Church for 55 years.
Known and loved as "Poppa" by his family, he will be remembered for his patience, kindness, and laughter. Boyce lived a Christ-centered, family-focused life, and leaves his family with the legacy of a rich, Christian heritage that they will cherish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Genelle Camp; son, Richard L. Camp (Jackie) of Spartanburg, SC; son-in-law, Larry David Newsom of Chesnee, SC; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Newsom of Boiling Springs, SC; grandsons, Richard Keith Camp (Tiffany) of Spartanburg, SC, and David Aaron Newsom of Chesnee, SC; great-granddaughters, Adelyn Mckenna Stroud of Boiling Springs, SC, Piper Anniston Camp, and Auburn Monroe Camp of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Lois Parker (Gerald) of Gaffney, SC, and Betty Mosley of Chesnee, SC; brother, Bobby Camp of Mooresboro, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Robin Camp Newsom; son, Dennis E. Camp; granddaughter, Alexandria Michelle Newsom; sisters, Jean Fisher and Ruth Westbrooks; and brothers, Howard Camp and Harold Camp.
Visitation will be 1:30–2:45 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Battleground Rd., Cowpens, SC 29330, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Reverend Steven Griffith. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or online at https://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019