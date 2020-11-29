SPARTANBURG, SC- Tech SGT USAF Retired Boyce Kenneth Ward, 82, of Spartanburg, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was born on October 7, 1938 in Glendale, SC, a son of the late James Robert and Elsie Mae Coates Ward.
Tech SGT Ward retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service. He then had a career as a truck driver with Spartan Mills and Spartanburg Regional Transportation Services. He was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. He dearly loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and spending time outdoors on his Harley Davidson Trike and shagging to Carolina Beach Music.
Boyce is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet Elaine Cash Ward; his children, Kim Elaine Ward of Spartanburg, George Robert Ward of Pickens, SC, and Kristi LeAnne Ward (Brandi) of Spartanburg.; his five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nettie Wilkins of Spartanburg; and a brother, Paul Donnie Ward of Spartanburg. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Alan Ward and numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel