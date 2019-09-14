|
Mr. Boyce Lee Copeland, 71, of Inman, SC departed this life on September 8, 2019 at his home. The son of the late John Copeland Sr. and Pauline Scrugg Copeland .
He was a member of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and a true Cleveland Brown fan.
He leaves cherish fond memories to his Daughter Lisa Pilgrim of Boiling Spring SC; two brothers, Bobby L. (Catherine) Copeland and Thomas L. Copeland; two sister, Maggie L. Copeland and Darlene Copeland all of Inman SC; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one special niece, Paulette Copeland; and host nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The service will be held on Sunday September 15, 2019 at the New Faith International Church at 2:00pm presiding, Dr. Rosavelt Copeland Spartanburg SC.
The family is at the home of his brother, Thomas Lee Copeland 926 Clark Road Inman SC.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services, Inman SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 14, 2019