Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Green Point Baptist Church
1391 Rainbow Lake Road
Inman, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Point Baptist Church
1391 Rainbow Lake Road
Inman, SC
Brad O. Davis Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Brad O'Neal Davis, 59, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Joy Mongeau Davis.
Mr. Davis was a native of Anderson, SC and a son of the late Tony O'Neal Davis and Diane Beard Davis Coleman. He was a US Army Veteran, a wastewater treatment manager and a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a sister, Dawn Davis Smith of Boiling Springs; and his stepfather: Thomas L. Coleman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. David Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Synergy Church, 5020 Newport News Cr., Bradenton, FL 34211 or to Disabled American Veterans, Attention: DAV, VARO, Federal Building, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Suite 1129, Columbia, SC 29209
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
