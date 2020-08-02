SPARTANBURG– Bradley Lee "Flash" Wyatt, 29, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
Flash was born on January 25, 1991. He was employed with The Creek Golf Club. Flash, an avid outdoorsman loved to fish.
He is survived by his parents, Annette Arnold Wyatt (Raymond) and Bennie Lee Wyatt; brother, Dustin Wyatt; sister, Heather W. Campbell; grandparents, Leroy Jr. and Patricia Sellars Arnold and Carolyn Seay.
Flash was predeceased by his grandfather, Bennie Vandiver.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunbar Funeral Home, Attn. Bradley Wyatt Fund; PO Box 6424, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home, 2779 Carolina Country Club Rd., Spartanburg.
