J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
Brandy DeYoung Obituary
Brandy DeYoung, 45, entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Randy Johnson and Fran Hildreth.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her daughters, Kristen (Steven) Heavner and Bridgette Yarbrough; her son, Justin Blanchard; her five grandchildren; her five sisters; her three brothers; her furbaby, Ellie; and a host of loved ones.
Services for Brandy DeYoung will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Kristen Heavner.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 31, 2019
