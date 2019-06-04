|
INMAN, SC- Brenda Irene Blackwell Eubanks Baskin, 76, of 241 Rector Road, passed away, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Brenda was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on October 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Wilmer Blackwell and Irene Mason Blackwell. She was the wife of Jerry Baskin. Brenda was first married to the late Captain, Johnny Douglas Eubanks. She was a graduate of Chapman High School and North Greenville College. Brenda was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, having served as former director of Mission Action, a choir member, a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Hallie Souther Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Baskin is survived by two daughters, Allison Eubanks Malsch and her husband, Wayne, of Inman, South Carolina; Andrea Baskin Evans and her husband, Brian of Lyman, South Carolina; a son, Stephen Eubanks and his wife, Melanie, of Magnolia, Texas; five grandchildren, Braden Malsch and his wife, Megan; Nathan Malsch and his fiance, Carla; Rev. Aaron Eubanks and his wife, Elizabeth, Brittany Eubanks Enloe and her husband, Drake; and Landon Eubanks; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Braelynn Malsch. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baskin was predeceased by her brother, W. Stanley Blackwell.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Holly Springs Baptist Church, Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM, at Holly Springs Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Tim Clark, Rev. Fred Quidley and Rev. Aaron Eubanks. Internment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 251 Hannon Rd., Inman, South Carolina, 29349 or Selma Baptist Church Building Fund, 850 Lawson Rd., Woodruff, South Carolina, 29388 or the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina,
The family is at the home of her sister-in-law, Sandra Blackwell, 250 Rector Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 4, 2019