WOODRUFF- Brenda Brownlee Brittain, 73, of 910 Harris Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 14, 2019 t Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Edith Hamby Brownlee and the widow of Edward "Ed" Kay Brittian who passed away November 13, 2015. She was a member of the Woodruff Church of God and was a retired employee with Abney Mill and Reeves Bros. Mills Mill Plant.
Surviving are one daughter, Cherita Kristine Talanges of Woodruff; one son, Jeffrey Craig Morton of the home; one sister, Earnestine Hand of Woodruff; two brothers, Earl Brownlee and Keith Brownlee both of Spartanburg; 4 grandchildren, James Talanges, Adreanna Simmons, Ashley Morton Robinson and Kandice Morton; 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two great-grandchildren, Carter and Madison; a sister, Iris Vest and a brother, Michael Brownlee.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Woodruff Church of God by Rev. Jonathan Knight, Rev. Buster Ball and Rev. Lamar Vest. A cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
The family is at the home of Kris Talanges, 916 Harris Bridge Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019