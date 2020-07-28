1/1
Brenda (Carroll) Bradshaw
1947 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Brenda Carroll Bradshaw, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 26th, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born May 3, 1947, to the late Lillie Mae Foster and Stacy Wilburn Carroll, Brenda loved helping people, working in her garden, watching the birds in the yard, and spending time with her 23 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Kimbrell and a brother, Sammy Blanton.
Left to cherish her memory and continue her legacy are four sons; William Headley of Wellford, SC, Stacy Headley of Spartanburg, SC, James Carroll of Gainesville, FL, and Grover Bradshaw of Boiling Springs, SC, two daughters; Rose Wilson (Alvin) of Lyman, SC and Kimberly Sink (Samuel) of Wauchula, FL.
Also surviving are four brothers; Robert Harris of Gaffney, SC, Eddie Burgess of Spartanburg, SC, John Williams of Maine, Stacy Carroll of Florida, four sisters; Shirley Tibbit of the Cayman Islands, Lucille Thomas of Sebring, FL, Patsy Vickery of Enoree, SC, and Jamie Weaver of Sylvester, GA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Graveside, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10:00 AM at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Powell officiating.
e-condolensces may be made and flowers can be sent at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com
The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Bradshaw Family



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
