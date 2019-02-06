|
WOODRUFF- Brenda Ellen Gwinn Bright, age 78 of Woodruff, passed away Sunday February 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Downton.
A native of Woodruff, SC she was the daughter of the late Gordon F. and Ruth Waddle Gwinn, a retired primary school teacher with District Four Schools and a former Miss Woodruff High.
Survivors include one daughter, Julie Ruth Bright of Boiling Springs, and two nephews, Mark Gwinn and Mike Cooper. She was predeceased by a brothere Kenneth Gwinn and a sister, Jean G. Cooper.
The family will receive friends 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thursday February 7, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held Friday February 8, 2019 in Woodruff Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC,
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019