Brenda Faye Kennedy
1968 - 2020
MOORE, SC- Brenda Faye Thompson Kennedy, 51, of Moore, SC, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. Born October 20, 1968, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of Joann Wells Reynolds of Spartanburg, SC and the late Clarence Thompson Jr.
Brenda was a member of Parkway Free Will Baptist Church and a graduate of the Charles Lea Center.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Billy Sewell of Roebuck, SC. She was predeceased by her father; sister, Darlene Parris; and nephew, Michael Daniels.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-12:45 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, 3615 Parris Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Mitch Edge. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of Joann Reynolds.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
