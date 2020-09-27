WOODRUFF- Brenda French Harrison, 68, of 710 Kelly Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born December 29, 1951 to Bonnie Brooks French of New Market, Tennessee and the late Harvey Ray French. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Woodruff and had been attending Element Church. Mrs. Harrison was a 1972 graduate of Carson Newman College and received her Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina. She was a retired school teacher with Spartanburg County School District 4.

Surviving are her loving husband, Whitner Ted Harrison Sr. of the home; one daughter, Emily Harrison Rhodes (Bengy) of Woodruff and their children, Ollie and Harrison; two sons, Whitner Ted Harrison, Jr. (Hope) and their children, Addie Ree and Whit, Ben Harrison (Erin) and their children, Deacon and Bolton; one brother, Jeff French (Kay) of New Market, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff by Rev. Josh Bradley and Rev. Bill Thomasson. Interment will follow in the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Due to Covid-19 it is requested by the family that face mask and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and service. It is also requested that any protocol the church has in place be followed.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 360 East Georgia Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

The family is at the residence, 710 Kelly Road, Woodruff.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary





