Brenda Boyd Gaffney, 72, entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2019 after a long illness.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late J.R. and Mary E. Boyd. Ms. Gaffney was a member of Majority Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Alisa Ellis of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Gwen (Benjamin) Hamilton of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Barney (Betty Jean) Boyd of Spartanburg, SC; two granddaughters, Britta and Brishunda Whiteside both of Spartanburg, SC, and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 369 Seminole Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019