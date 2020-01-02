Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Brooklyn C.M.E. Church
Resources
Brenda Gale Dodd Obituary
Ms. Brenda Gale Dodd, 58, of 313 Ivey Road, Chesnee, SC, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in her home.
She was born in Spartanburg County and was a daughter of the late Herman and Catherine Lyles Dodd.
Brenda was a graduate of Chesnee High School and a member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church.
Surviving are: two sons, Torrey Dodd (Chanti), of Pickens, SC and Dreyion Dodd, of Chesnee,
SC; a brother, Herman Dodd, Jr., of Chesnee; sisters, Vanessa Twitty, of the home, Rose Feaster
(Anthony) of Greer, SC, and Sherry Valentine, of Chesnee; grandchildren,
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 4th, 2:00 p.m., in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter and Rev. Kristie Cohens. Interment will follow in White Hall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dodd Family at 313 Ivey Road, Chesnee, SC.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
