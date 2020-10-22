1/
Brenda Joyce (Gurley) Edwards
1944 - 2020
WELLFORD, SC- Brenda Joyce Gurley Edwards, 76, wife of the late Ray L. Edwards, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born January 11, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, Brenda was the daughter of the late James Albert and Mary Moore Gurley. She attended Cecil's Business College, enjoyed gardening, loved yard sales, and was of the Christian faith.
Brenda is survived by her son, Ray L. "Rusty" Edwards, Jr. of Wellford, SC; and her brother, Nelson Ted Gurley and his wife, Sharon, of Roebuck, SC.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th, 11:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Danny Wiley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, P O Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
