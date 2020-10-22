WELLFORD, SC- Brenda Joyce Gurley Edwards, 76, wife of the late Ray L. Edwards, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born January 11, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, Brenda was the daughter of the late James Albert and Mary Moore Gurley. She attended Cecil's Business College, enjoyed gardening, loved yard sales, and was of the Christian faith.
Brenda is survived by her son, Ray L. "Rusty" Edwards, Jr. of Wellford, SC; and her brother, Nelson Ted Gurley and his wife, Sharon, of Roebuck, SC.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th, 11:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Danny Wiley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America
, P O Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
