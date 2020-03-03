|
PAULINE, SC- Brenda Kay West Shaver, 78, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born February 9, 1942, in Pauline, she was the daughter of the late William Rufus West and Della Estelle Brewington West and widow of James Ernest Shaver.
A member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, Mrs. Shaver loved her Lord, family, and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to sing but could only make a joyful noise. She was also known for her great cooking, especially her biscuits and fried okra. She had a generous heart, loved helping others, and was retired from Millikin & Company.
Survivors include her children, James K. "Rusty" Shaver (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC and Joyce Pettit (Johnny) of Pauline, SC; daughter-in-law, Laurel Shaver of Roebuck, SC; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, David Melvin Shaver; 7 sisters; and 1 brother.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Neil Keisler. Burial will be in Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 853 Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesville, SC 29353.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020