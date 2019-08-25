Home

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
(803) 771-7990
Brenda Littlejohn
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church
Brenda (Mason) Littlejohn


1946 - 2019
Brenda (Mason) Littlejohn Obituary
ROEBUCK – Brenda Mason Littlejohn, 72, wife of Darva L. Littlejohn, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Brenda was born on October 11, 1946 to the late Gilford and Lois Lancaster Mason.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her son, Darvie Littlejohn (Christy) of Gaffney; daughter, Darla Justice (Ricky) of Roebuck; brother, Gilford Mason, Jr. of Roebuck; and her sister, Ann Lee of Inman.
Brenda was blessed with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church officiated by Rev. J Darrell Revels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
