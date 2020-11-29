1/1
Brenda Miller (Wood) Gilliam
BUFFALO, SC- Brenda Miller Wood Gilliam, 73, of Buffalo SC passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was a native of Chesnee and loved by all. She was the widow of Kelly Leon Gilliam and the daughter of the late Horace and Essie Miller.
Left to cherish her memory is two sons, Tommy Wood (Candy) and Doug Gilliam (Pam); two sisters, Barbara Chaney (LJ) and Val Garrett; one granddaughter Hannah Gilliam; many nieces and nephews, and two beloved pets Little Man and Little Girl. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Martin Wood; one son Tony Wood, sisters, Carrie, Bertha, Nita and brothers Ike, Edgar and Junior.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with the Rev. Kenneth Cash and the Rev Mikey Gowan officiating. Inurnment will follow at Springhill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cancer Association of Spartanburg, 295 E. Main St. #100, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
