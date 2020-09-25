BOILING SPRINGS- Brenda Owens McMakin, 78, of Boiling Springs went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Lakewood Senior Living. She was the loving and devoted wife of Leroy and they were married for over 57years.
Mrs. McMakin was a native of Holly Springs and a daughter of the late John N. Sr. and Nellie Burch Owens. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School where she was a Majorette in the Band, an undergraduate with a BS in Home Economics from Winthrop College, and a Masters + 30 hours in Education from Converse College.
She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church for over 69 years, serving on many committees, including chair of the kindergarten committee. She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and served for a time as a teacher.
For forty years she taught third and fourth grades at Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg District 2. After retiring, she continued to work for an additional 12 years as a substitute teacher in District 2. During her career she mentored and helped supervise a number of student teachers, providing needed encouragement as they began their careers. She was chosen as the first District Two "Teacher of the Year" in 2000. Her love for her students was obvious and, even as adults, they value her because she energetically tried to make each of them aware of their potential as she helped instill in them a sense of self-worth.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Eddie and Lori McMakin; a daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Tom Ariail; brother and sister-in-law: John N. Jr. and Paula Owens; sisters and brothers-in-law: Jimmie Lou and Larry Davis and Amelia and Steve Smith; two grandchildren: Madelin McMakin and Caramia Ariail.
Because of the current virus threat, the funeral service will be a private ceremony with only the immediate family in attendance. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Dr. Hank Williams and Reverend Bobby Lindsey. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Mrs. McMakin's body will lie in state on Friday, September 25, at Eggers Funeral Home in Boiling Springs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for those who would wish to pay their respects.
Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to Lakewood Senior Living and especially to Patty Hollifield, a former student.
