SPARTANBURG- Brenda Sue Greene Cash, 69, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Born November 21, 1950 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold Dean Greene and Dorothy Jean Brooks Greene and the wife of Rev. Kenneth Cash for 53 years. She was a cherished member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church for 43 years, serving as the pastor's wife and Sunday School and Children's Church teacher leader. Ms. Cash was a former manager of Family Dollar, a former member of the SC State Guard, a volunteer at Spartanburg Regional having helped in the surgery waiting room, a loving wife, mother and grandmother and an avid Elvis fan.
Survivors also include two daughters, Lisa Marie Henry and husband Alvin of Cowpens and April Denise Austin and husband Tim of Boiling Springs; two sisters, Linda Gill of Gaffney and Sandra Smiley of Cowpens; six grandchildren, Heather Donaghy and husband Brad, Kendall Cy Turner and wife Ivy, Keltci Johnson and husband Austin, Destini Austin and fiancé Nick, Sereniti Austin and Cassidi Austin; and seven great-grandchildren, Paisley-Mae Donaghy, Saylor Gage Turner, Saylee-Ann Donaghy, Atlee Johnson, Ariana Turner, Jonah Cash Johnson, and Laken Jakk Donaghy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday at Una First Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Una First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Campbell, Rev. Mitch Edge, Rev. Lanny Ard, Rev. Tim Hackett and Rev. Larry McAlister officiating. Interment will be at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens.
Services will be streamed on church's Facebook page after the service.
Memorials may be made to Una First Freewill Baptist Church PO Box 283 Una, SC 29378.
The family is at the home.
