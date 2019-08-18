Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Pacolet First Baptist Church
310 West Main Street
Pacolet, SC
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Pacolet First Baptist Church
310 West Main Street
Pacolet, SC
Brenda "Masi" (Kirby) Thomas

Brenda "Masi" (Kirby) Thomas Obituary
Brenda Kirby Thomas "Masi", 77 of Pacolet SC, entered into Eternal Peace on Sunday, August 11, 2019 following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Thomas of Spartanburg; her daughter, Vicki Miller (Robbie) of Chesnee; her grandchildren, Jamie Miller of Chesnee and Nicole Thomas of Spartanburg; and her parents, Wilson and Bonnie Kirby of Pacolet.
Brenda is survived by her son, Joey Thomas (Candace) of Lyman; her daughter, Kim Worthy (Tim) of Fleming Island, Florida; her brother, Bill Kirby (Jackie) of Pacolet; her sister, Judy Kirby of Pacolet; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
Brenda was known as "Masi" to all who knew and loved her. She had a funny quick wit and loved to crack jokes. She loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her grands.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC. Visitation with Friends and Family immediately following the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.