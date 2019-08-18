|
Brenda Kirby Thomas "Masi", 77 of Pacolet SC, entered into Eternal Peace on Sunday, August 11, 2019 following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Thomas of Spartanburg; her daughter, Vicki Miller (Robbie) of Chesnee; her grandchildren, Jamie Miller of Chesnee and Nicole Thomas of Spartanburg; and her parents, Wilson and Bonnie Kirby of Pacolet.
Brenda is survived by her son, Joey Thomas (Candace) of Lyman; her daughter, Kim Worthy (Tim) of Fleming Island, Florida; her brother, Bill Kirby (Jackie) of Pacolet; her sister, Judy Kirby of Pacolet; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
Brenda was known as "Masi" to all who knew and loved her. She had a funny quick wit and loved to crack jokes. She loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her grands.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC. Visitation with Friends and Family immediately following the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019