Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Brenda (Burrell) Walden Obituary
SPARTANBURG - Brenda Burrell Walden, 66, of Glendale, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home. Mrs. Walden was the wife of Jerry Walden and the daughter of the late Betty McKinnish Phillips.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Teresa W. Solesbee and her husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Emily, Brandon and Dylan Solesbee; and three brothers, Buddy Burrell and his wife Billie, Barry Burrell and his wife Kathy, and Ben Burrell and his wife Ann.
Mrs. Walden was previously a secretary at Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 11:00-11:45 at Glendale Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon officiated by Rev.Daniel Blackwell and Rev. Keith Davis and burial will be at the Glendale Community Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Teresa W. Solesbee.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
