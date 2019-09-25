|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Brenford LaDon "Don" Herring, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home. Born June 9, 1946, in Cottonwood, AL, he was the son of the late James Victor Herring and Willie Mae Shriver Herring, of Florida. He was married to the late Judith Welch Herring for 51 years and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his children, Heather Barton (Shawn) and Kevin Scott Herring, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Sierra Barton of Columbia, SC, Makena Herring, Ryder Barton, and Jasper Herring, all of Spartanburg, SC; and great-grandson, David Bradley of Columbia, SC.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Service Dogs for Veterans, PO Box 965, Taylors, SC 29687 www.sd4v.org.
