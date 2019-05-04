|
Brian Kerr, 56, a resident of Polk County, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 1st.
Survived by his mother Elizabeth Daniel, a daughter Kenly Kerr and son Kamron Kerr (Courtney), all of Polk County.
Proud papa to Keaston Ceanna, Levi and Collins.
Brother to Danny Kerr (Trena), Michael Kerr (Connie) and sister, Melissa Kerr.
Celebrating Brian's life with a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, May 5th at his mother's home, 6864 S. NC Hwy 9, Columbus, NC 28722 from 1pm-4pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 4, 2019