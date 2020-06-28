Brian Lamont Mullins of Simpsonville, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 45.

Brian grew up in Landrum, South Carolina where he was born to Jeanette Mullins and the late Marvin Eugene Hall. Brian was a graduate of Landrum High School and continued his educational pursuits ultimately obtaining his Masters of Nurse Anesthesia from the University of South Carolina, Columbia in 2008.

Following completion of his education, Brian settled in Simpsonville, South Carolina and was employed at Prisma Health, formerly Greenville Memorial Hospital. Brian was a dedicated employee who prided himself on excellence and compassion for the patients he served. Brian was an avid hiker, runner and enjoyed travelling the world in his leisure time.

Brian is survived by his grandparents, Reverend Alfard and Johnnie Bell Mullins; his mother, Jeanette Mullins; his aunts and uncles, Steve Mullins, Beverly Kaye Mullins, Charles Mullins, Arnold Mullins, Thomas and Marilyn Hall, and Vivian Mullins; his sisters and brothers, Latoya Mullins, Cassaundra Mullins, Kelly Mullins, Tina Hall, Reggie Hall and Marcus Jackson; four nephews, Elijah Mullins, Azarion Glover, Dawson Mullins, and Mekhi Glover.

Brian was laid to rest in a peaceful ceremony with family and friends.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to 205 East Greenwood Street, Landrum, South Carolina 29356.

Cannon and Sons Mortuary, Landrum, SC



