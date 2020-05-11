|
Broadus Allan Sims, 89, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was born on May 18, 1930 in Polk County, NC, to the late Harvey and Myrtle Barnett Sims. Mr. Sims was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight while living in Glen Allen, Virginia and Mooresville, NC. In retirement he tended a large vegetable garden providing food for friends and neighbors, was an avid reader, and helped deliver Meals on Wheels to those in need in his community. He was a graduate of Gramling School of Spartanburg County excelling in academics especially math as well as in his role on the basketball team. He celebrated yearly reunions with his graduating class for the past 70 years.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Rainey Sims; and daughter, Karen Sims Castoral and her husband, Peter, their daughters Catherine Allan, Ellie Grace, and Elizabeth Rainey Castoral. He was the youngest of five brothers who pre-deceased him; John Earl Sims, Harvey Marion (HM) Sims, Roy Elmer Sims, and William Russell Sims. Additional family includes Gayle Sims, and Larry Sims and family, of Campobello, SC, John and Pam Sims Rutledge of Spartanburg, SC, Phillip and Trena Caldwell of Kings Mountain, NC and family.
Mr. Sims was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville.
We will celebrate his loving life we were so grateful to share at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Landrum, SC at a grave side service on Wednesday May 13th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 11, 2020