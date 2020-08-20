BALTIMORE, MD- A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Mrs. Brownie Mae Saxon will be held graveside on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2256 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC. The Bishop Charles JJ Jackson, III will officiate.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.