|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Bruce Dean Overcash, 56, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 6, 2020. Born July 24, 1963 he was the husband of Lauri Overcash and the only son of Harold Dean Overcash and the late Elizabeth Ravan Overcash.
His life was one dedicated to serving his Lord. Bruce was a faithful active member of Zion Baptist Church serving as deacon, church treasurer and as a member of the choir. He also was a member of The Gideon's International for over twenty five years.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two sons Bruce Weatherly and Zachary Weatherly of John's Creek, GA.; an uncle Wayne Ravan of Spartanburg; and an aunt Elsie Belcher of Wellford.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be 11:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Keith Davis. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 E Main Street Ext, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020