INMAN, SC- Bruce Bedell Hurry, 83, of Inman, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 and was escorted into the presence of His Heavenly Father. Born October 13, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, Bruce was the son of the late William Neil Hurry and Irma Bedell Hurry.
Bruce was a graduate of Central Michigan University, and a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. After graduation he joined the Army and completed Officer Candidate Training. He served in Germany and US bases and served his country two tours in Vietnam, becoming highly decorated and obtained the rank of Major by his discharge from the Army. He later worked with government contractor companies in Florida before relocating to N.C. and then S.C. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg, serving on the Media Team, as well as volunteering with Disaster Relief. He served as a volunteer with the North Spartanburg Fire Department, as well as serving with the C.E.R.T. Team in Spartanburg. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed being on the lake fishing and being with family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Kathy Yvonne Gipson Hurry. Bruce adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughters, Julie Elizabeth Abdella and husband Rick of Raleigh, NC, Laura Christine Routhier of Raleigh, NC, Jennifer Jo Gershtheimer and husband Gary of Flushing, MI, and Jennifer Michelle Lewis and husband Brent of Inman, SC; six grandchildren, Janae Christine Goss, Elyse Michelle Abdella, Derek Neil Routhier, Stephen Bruce Abdella, Ashton Brent Lewis, and Jonathan Michael Lewis, as well as three great-children, Sawyer Grace Goss, Addison Christine Goss, and Kinsley James Watts; brother, Neil M. Hurry and wife Mari of Somers, NY and nieces and nephews he loved so much. Bruce was also Dad and Grampa to so many others that he loved as his own.
Bruce will be laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full Military Rites.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to MPACT Ministry of First Baptist Church, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel