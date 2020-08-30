LYMAN, SC- Bruce Richard Dimsdale, 71, of Lyman, SC, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 1, 1949, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Harrison Dimsdale and Grace Richards Dimsdale.
A graduate of Greer High School, Mr. Dimsdale was a U. S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Corporal. He received the following awards for his military service: Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and Rifle Marksmanship Badge.
Survivors include his daughter, Leslie Skybo (Gary) and granddaughter, Virginia Rose Skybo, all of Omaha, NE; sisters, Darlene Bridges (Terry) of Santa Clarita, CA, Delaine Dimsdale of Ninety Six, SC, and Donna Dimsdale of Lyman, SC; nephews, Shawn McSwain, Tyler McSwain, Robert Smith, and Aaron Smith; and his Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler), Betsy Mae.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Sherrill Green.
With family present, burial with military honors will be conducted on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
-Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
