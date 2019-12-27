Home

Bruce Rochester Obituary
CHESNEE- Bruce Drayton Rochester, 82, formerly of 2326 Fairfield Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Magnolia Manor.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the son of the late William E. Rochester and Ida R. Ridings. Mr. Rochester was retired from Milliken and was a member of Broad River Baptist Church in Rutherfordton, NC.
Surviving is a son, Bruce Randall Rochester and wife, Linda of Sharon; two sisters, Beulah E. Strickland and Shirley E. McNair, both of Chesnee; a grandchild, Candy Brewington of Duncan; a three great-grandchild. Mr. Rochester was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Wendall Rochester; and three brothers, Howard D. Rochester, Johnny B. Rochester and Ell D. Rochester.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
