1/1
Bryan J. Schmidt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bryan James Schmidt, 80, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. Bryan was a 25 year resident of Spartanburg and formerly of Baltimore, MD. Born August 15, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Earl Henry and Anna Fisher Schmidt and husband of the late Suzanne Catherine Schmidt.
Mr. Schmidt was a retired Systems Analyst for Healthcare Finance Administration (HCFA) with the U. S. Government. He was a loving husband, father, and son.
Survivors include his sons, David Schmidt (Susan) of Bel Air, MD and Kurt Schmidt (Sue) of Pylesville, MD; grandsons, David Schmidt II of Washington, DC, and Corey James Schmidt of Forest Hills, MD and granddaughter, Dr. Robin Leigh Edwards of Chester, MD.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved