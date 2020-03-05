|
INMAN, SC- Buddy Allen Carr, 32, of 823 Doc Thompson Lane, Inman, SC, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home.
Buddy was born in Spartanburg, SC on May 30, 1987, a son of Leslie Lynn (Bullman) Blackwell, of Easley, SC and Ron Carr, of Inman, SC.
He was formerly employed in construction and served in the U.S. Marines.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is survived by five sisters, Jessica Kelly, of Spartanburg, SC; Jennifer Blackwell, of Glendale, SC; Corrina Graham, of Spartanburg, SC; Sara-Marie Blackwell, of Easley, SC; Autumn Belle Blackwell, of Easley, SC; and a half brother, William Doepker, of Detroit, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, 600 Park Offices Drive, Suite 115, Research Triangle, NC 27709.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020