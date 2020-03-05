Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836

Buddy Allen Carr


1987 - 2020
Buddy Allen Carr Obituary
INMAN, SC- Buddy Allen Carr, 32, of 823 Doc Thompson Lane, Inman, SC, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home.
Buddy was born in Spartanburg, SC on May 30, 1987, a son of Leslie Lynn (Bullman) Blackwell, of Easley, SC and Ron Carr, of Inman, SC.
He was formerly employed in construction and served in the U.S. Marines.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is survived by five sisters, Jessica Kelly, of Spartanburg, SC; Jennifer Blackwell, of Glendale, SC; Corrina Graham, of Spartanburg, SC; Sara-Marie Blackwell, of Easley, SC; Autumn Belle Blackwell, of Easley, SC; and a half brother, William Doepker, of Detroit, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, 600 Park Offices Drive, Suite 115, Research Triangle, NC 27709.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
