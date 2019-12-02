|
BOILING SPRINGS- Buddy Murray, 72 of 356 Labahr Court died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Pat Russo Murray and the son of the late Red Murray and Lucille Horne Murray. He was an Entrepreneur/Owner of Checker Cab for 30 years. He was a former member of The Shop Motor Cycle Club and Patriot Guard. He was a member of Restoration Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Steve Murray (Betsy), three daughters, Kim Ferguson, Dana Bailey (Randy), Elizabeth Hardee (fiance', Ray Billings); one brother, Jimmy Murray of Kearney, MO; three sisters, Brenda Tolleson, Betty Denton (Larry) and Becky Collins, and by eleven grandchildren, Ayden, Kyler, Helen, Josh, Jessie, Jonathan, Brandon, Austin, Corey, Grayson and Madison; and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs, officiated by Rev. Tony Cribb and Rev. Don Horton, with interment following in the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019