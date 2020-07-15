Burley Lee Moss, 65, of Cherry Grove, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13.
He was born in Cowpens, SC, on March 9, 1955, to the late George Carroll Moss and Dorothy Oglesby Moss. Burley attended Cowpens High School, where he was a standout athlete. He earned his BS in Chemistry from Lander College, where he played basketball and formed life-long friendships.
Burley was bigger than life. He was a kind, charming, generous person who made new friends everywhere he went. Burley was a life-long golfer who loved hitting the course with his friends, relaxing at the beach, and being around people. He was the kind of person who would give you everything he had if he thought that it would help, and was always there for the people he loved when they needed him the most.
Burley is survived by his four children: Adam Moss and his partner Ansley Alexander; Paige Moss Velasquez and her husband Patrick Velasquez; Dylan Moss; and Cole Moss. He was a caring, supportive brother to his siblings Gary Moss (Judy) and Patti Moss Ellis (Tim). His granddaughters, Mattie Velasquez and Sloane Velasquez, were the delight of his life. He also leaves behind Shirley Mendenhall, his loving fiance', who was there for him at every turn during the last years of his life. He may be gone, but the impact he made on the lives of his friends and family will never fade.
Donations may be made to honor Burley's memory to either the National MS Society or Wounded Warrior Project
.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial is planned for close friends and family on Monday, July 20 from 1-2 p.m. at The Fred W. Symmes Chapel (aka The Pretty Place), 100 YMCA Camp Rd., Cleveland, SC 29635.