1/1
Burley Lee Moss
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burley Lee Moss, 65, of Cherry Grove, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13.
He was born in Cowpens, SC, on March 9, 1955, to the late George Carroll Moss and Dorothy Oglesby Moss. Burley attended Cowpens High School, where he was a standout athlete. He earned his BS in Chemistry from Lander College, where he played basketball and formed life-long friendships.
Burley was bigger than life. He was a kind, charming, generous person who made new friends everywhere he went. Burley was a life-long golfer who loved hitting the course with his friends, relaxing at the beach, and being around people. He was the kind of person who would give you everything he had if he thought that it would help, and was always there for the people he loved when they needed him the most.
Burley is survived by his four children: Adam Moss and his partner Ansley Alexander; Paige Moss Velasquez and her husband Patrick Velasquez; Dylan Moss; and Cole Moss. He was a caring, supportive brother to his siblings Gary Moss (Judy) and Patti Moss Ellis (Tim). His granddaughters, Mattie Velasquez and Sloane Velasquez, were the delight of his life. He also leaves behind Shirley Mendenhall, his loving fiance', who was there for him at every turn during the last years of his life. He may be gone, but the impact he made on the lives of his friends and family will never fade.
Donations may be made to honor Burley's memory to either the National MS Society or Wounded Warrior Project.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial is planned for close friends and family on Monday, July 20 from 1-2 p.m. at The Fred W. Symmes Chapel (aka The Pretty Place), 100 YMCA Camp Rd., Cleveland, SC 29635.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Fred W. Symmes Chapel (aka The Pretty Place)
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
In Loving Memory Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved