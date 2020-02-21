Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Jeter Chapel AME Church
Carlisle, SC
Burnice T. Moorman

Burnice T. Moorman Obituary
WHITMIRE, SC -- Burnice T. Moorman, 85 of 131 Satterwhite Street, died February 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Gadberry Thompson and Adell Tucker Thompson and widow of the late Samuel Moorman, Sr.
She was a member of Jeter Chapel AME Church, Carlisle, SC.
Survivors include one daughter Patricia Ann Hammond of the home. one grandson Kurt Tarrell Hammond of the home. Two sisters Andel Dawkins of Whitmire, SC and Ethel Lee Rice (Robert) of Whitmire, SC. One brother Harold Thompson, Carlisle, SC.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Jeter Chapel AME Church, Carlisle SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
