|
|
INMAN, SC- Buster Junior Hall, 52, of Island Ford Road passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born September 5, 1967 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Daisy McKelvey Hall of Inman and the late Eulas Hall Jr. He was a former construction worker and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Brandon Hall (Tiffany), Jeaven Hall, Breylain Hall all of Inman; daughters, Michelle Ross and Mystina Hall both of Boiling Springs; brother, Ronnie Hall (Brenda) of Mooresboro; sister, Connie Sain (David) of Inman; brother-in-law, Richard Blackwell of Inman and six grandchildren, Camdyn, Coledyn and Cayden Ross, Chance, Keagan and Krystian Hall.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Rose "Babe" Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel with Mrs. Connie Sain officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020