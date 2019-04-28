Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
C. David Hollar


MYRTLE BEACH, SC- Clyde David Hollar, 77, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 13, 1941 in Hickory, NC, he was the son of the late Clyde Sharpe and Mary Eleanor Roseman Hollar.
David was the owner of Chem San Products where he retired after 25 years of service. After retiring, he became a security guard at Ocean Lakes Campground. He was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he loved them and his children dearly. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include his sweetheart, Donna Craig of Raleigh, NC; a daughter, Andrea Leigh Hollar of Moore, SC; a son, David Andrew Hollar (Elizabeth) of Cincinnati, OH; grandsons, A. J. Hollar and Zach Hollar of Cincinnati, OH; and his former wife and mother of his children, Cindy Grier of Moore, SC.
Visitation will be at 10:00 – 10:45 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Danny Wiley and the eulogy by Dr. Gary ""Buzz"" Roseman. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thank you to Kindred at Home for their loving care, Tina Wofford, his caregiver, and his special buddy, ""Captain Jack.""
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
